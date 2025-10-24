NHL Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Oilers, Islanders, Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals, and More

Joe McDonald: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Jordan Harris was placed on the IR.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson isn’t expected to play tonight.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins left practice after taking a shot up high.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene didn’t skate yesterday and wasn’t in the lineup last night. He’s still considered day-to-day.

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that they are hopeful that Zach Hyman is able to return in the first week of November. The earliest he can return is November 1st.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Kasperi Kapanen was placed on the IR.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Max Shabanov missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have placed forward Pierre Engvall on the LTIR.

“They can exceed cap by his $3M cap hit. Since his cap hit is below the $3.82M regular LTIR limit, they get the full benefit of his cap hit without him needing to be on Season Ending LTIR.”

New York Islanders: Defenseman Alex Romanov was placed on the IR retroactive to October 16th.

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be out for five to six weeks after triceps surgery. Defenseman Oliver Bonk will be out for five to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

George Richards: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones didn’t play for the remaining 6:48 of the third period after crashing into the boards. He stayed on the bench.

Dan Rosen: San Jose Sharks defenseman Nick Leddy left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was in the lineup last night

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is dealing with an issue, and his status for tonight isn’t known.

Leafs PR: The Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Chris Tanev on the IR with an upper-body injury and recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Joseph Woll and his $3.67 million cap hit on the LTIR. After the recall, they have $3.63 million in cap space.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone was placed on the LTIR and will be out until at least November 13th.

Currently out for the Golden Knights – Mark Stone ($9.5 million), Noah Hanifin ($7.35 million), Adin Hill ($6.25 million), and Alex Pietrangelo ($8.8 million).

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin isn’t travelling with the team. Forward Brett Howden could return to the lineup on Saturday.

Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He didn’t travel with the team. Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois did travel with the team and is a possibility for tonight.