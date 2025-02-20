NHL Injuries: Flames, Avs, Blue Jackets, Wild, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, Leafs, Utah, and the Canucks

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames defenseman Jake Bean needed help off the ice during practice yesterday. He wasn’t able to put much weight on his left leg.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson likely won’t be in the lineup this weekend. The Avs also aren’t sure if forward Valeri Nichushkin will be ready to play.

Evan Rawal: Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood was on the ice for several minutes in pain and then left.

Evan Rawal: Avs coach Jared Bednar thought the worst for Wedgewood but then heard he took a shot “to the jewels” and said “thank god.”

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko on if he’ll be in the lineup on Saturday: “We’ll see. I don’t know right now.”

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov hasn’t started skating yet. Jakub Lauko practiced and looked good. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon was sick.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock is picking up his recovery but is still in a no-contact jersey.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin left practice after 30 minutes. Coach Peter Laviolette said that it was part of the plan to ease him back into it.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Boko Imama didn’t practice yesterday and remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Matt Vensel: Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust appear ready to return to the lineup on Saturday.

Pierre LeBrun: Toronto Maple Leafs/Team USA forward Auston Matthews said the injury that popped up on Monday was something new and not the issue from earlier this season. He said he feels good and is ready to go tonight.

David Alter of The Hockey News: Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty tweaked something before practice started yesterday.

“He tweaked something right when he went out there,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “So I really don’t have any definite answers yet on him. I don’t think it’s serious, but we’ll just have to see where he’s at.”

Forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa practiced yesterday.

Daily Faceoff: Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka is dealing with an illness. Forward Logan Cooley remains day-to-day.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes has been medically cleared to practice but he hasn’t been medically cleared to play games. The Canucks open a five-game road trip on Saturday and Hughes hopes to be able to play.