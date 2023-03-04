NHL Injuries: Flames, Avs, Red Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Maple Leafs and Capitals

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that they can put Oliver Kylington on the LTIR at any time if they need too.

Ryan Pike: Flames GM Treliving said that they can use Kylington’s potential LTIR space “for injury recalls or for other purposes, if any other players join our team by the end of the year,” and possibly Matt Coronato.

Meghan Angley: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that they don’t have a timetable on defenseman Josh Manson but adds he’s going to “miss some time”. His injury is related to his last injury.

Defenseman Cale Makar returned to the lineup.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin has been sick.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that goaltender Ville Husso has a minor injury and is out Saturday and maybe not Sunday.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that forward Evander Kane is back skating and will be traveling with the team on their road trip. He could play in Boston or Toronto or possibly when they return home.

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Aleksander Barkov says he’s playing today. He’s been out for the past three games with a hand injury.

Forward Sam Bennett will likely return but they’ll know more after their morning skate.

Montreal Canadiens: GM Kent Hughes said that forward Sean Monahan suffered another injury during his rehab. They are still hopeful that he could return to the lineup before the end of the season.

Matt Loughlin: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Timo Meier has been cleared for contact. He wasn’t in the lineup last night. They want to get him more practice.

Amanda Stein: The Devils could have a practice Saturday and then they play on Sunday in Arizona. Their next game is on Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.

Mike Morreale: Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is on the IR with a lower-body injury. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald:

“Blackwood is progressing well. He’s on the ice. What’s his timeframe? I’m not sure. We’re very comfortable if Schmid goes in and plays games and we’re very confident that Vitec and what he’s done thus far, will continue.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that if goaltender Matt Murray gets the go ahead from the medical staff, he’ll get the start against the Canucks.

Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs didn’t make any additions yesterday and still have enough cap space needed to activate Murray from the LTIR and sign Matthew Knies to an entry-level contract when his college season is over.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (upper-body) and Martin Fehervary (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday.