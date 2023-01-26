NHL Injuries: Flames, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Oilers, Devils, Senators, Penguins, Blues and Canucks

Danny Austin: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev will miss their next two games but could be ready to return after the All-Star break according to coach Darryl Sutter.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said they expect forward Todd Bertuzzi to play tonight.

Lalonde isn’t sure if forward Filip Zadina will be able to get back into the lineup before the All-Star break.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers coach Woodcroft said that Evander Kane missed last night’s game for personal reasons and that the team already knew he wouldn’t be available.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that they will have a better idea of goaltender Cam Talbot‘s injury on Friday. Get the sense that he’s out until the All-Star break.

Murray Pam: It looked like Talbot may have suffered a left leg injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Tristan Jarry will miss at least their next two games.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins coach Sullivan said that forward Teddy Blueger left practice early but it was planned maintenance. Sullivan said that Blueger has “bumps and bruises.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Kasperi Kapanen said that he’s a lower-body injury: “It was something I didn’t expect to turn into something bigger,” he said. “Over one night and then two days, it did get pretty painful. So I’m out right now, but just making progress.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Kapanen practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Robert Bortuzzo could be available during their road trip.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward William Lockwood has been placed on the IR.