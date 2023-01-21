NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Canadiens, Penguins, Blues, and Maple Leafs

Hurricanes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes placed forward Max Pacioretty on the IR with a torn Achilles.

He had played in just five games for the Hurricanes. He had come back from an Achilles injury

Luke DeCock: Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin didn’t practice yesterday. He didn’t play in the final minutes of Thursday’s game.

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar missed last night’s game.

Kyle Fredrickson: The Avs confirmed that Makar has an upper-body injury. He took part in their morning skate yesterday which is a good sign.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (upper-body) was on the ice yesterday before practice with their goalie coach.

Pens Inside Scoop: The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Jeff Petry from the IR.

The Penguins place defenseman Kris Letang on the LTIR retroactive to December 28th. Defenseman Jan Rutta was placed on the LTIR retroactive to January 14th.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues activated forward Logan Brown from the IR.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues forward Noel Acciari missed practice yesterday. He was injured in Thursday’s game, though he did return.

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko was skating with the third line of Ivan Barbashev and Jos Leivo.

Jeremy Rutherford: Tarasenko said that won’t be playing against the Chicago Blackhawks.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren was on the ice for practice yesterday. He left Thursday’s game early after taking a puck to the head.