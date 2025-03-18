NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Wild, Senators, Utah, Capitals and Canucks

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov returned to practice yesterday and could return to the lineup on Thursday. He’s missed their past three games with an upper-body injury.

“We’ll find out,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said when asked if Svechnikov could play Thursday. “We’ve got a couple more days. We’ll see where he’s at.

“Obviously if he doesn’t practice with us, that will be an indicator that he probably won’t. But he tried it a little this morning, so he’s getting better.”

Colleen Flynn: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice for the Avs entire practice yesterday. He participated in some of the drills. That was the first time that had happened.

Meghan Angley: Landeskog will travel with the team on their road and continue to skate with them.

Landeskog is running through drills. Looks pretty good. pic.twitter.com/B7ntoD5Sws — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) March 17, 2025

Ryan Boulding: The Avalanche are getting rehab opinions/options for defenseman Josh Manson, who left Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury. Coach Jared Bednar said it’s not related to his previous upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin is listed as day-to-day.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek are progressing off the ice.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He was a late scratch and there was no update after the game.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward Brady Tkachuk didn’t practice yesterday but both are expected to play today.

Defenseman Nick Jensen (lower-body) was on the ice before practice yesterday. It’s been a lingering issue and some time off is needed.

Matt Komma: Utah Hockey Club forward Liam O’Brien will be out four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery after practice yesterday on forwards Dylan Strome and Ethen Frank and if they’ll be able to play today after missing yesterday’s practice with an illness: “Hopefully. Hopefully, it’s just a 24-48 hour thing, but both were absent today, so we’ll have to see how they progress.”

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil is in concussion protocol after a hit from Sam Dickinson on Sunday night.