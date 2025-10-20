NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Kraken and Canucks

The Canucks lost three players last night, including Filip Chytil on a late hit from Tom Wilson. Kaiden Guhle out for four to six weeks.
Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere tweaked something in his lower body. The Hurricanes are already without defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

Bruce Miles: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson missed last night’s game due to an undisclosed injury that he suffered on Friday. The Blackhawks had activated Landon Slaggert from the IR on Friday, and he played in his first game of the year.

Dave Hogg.com: Edmonton Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury. No update was given after the game.

Frank Seravalli: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle is out four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

San Jose Sharks PR: The Sharks have placed defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin on the IR.

TSN: Seattle Kraken forward Frederick Gaudreau will miss up to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Harvey Valentine of NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki left yesterday’s game in the first period with undisclosed injuries. Forward Teddy Blueger left in the period. Forward Brock Boeser missed the game for personal reasons.

