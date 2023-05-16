NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Panthers, Islanders and Maple Leafs

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen said that he’s ready to go but it’s unlikely they will say for certain until closer to Game 1. Coach Rod Brind’Amour.

“Obviously we want him in there, and he wants to be in there, but he has to be able to play… He’s got to be able to be effective.”

Cory Lavalette: It will be a month on Friday since Teravainen broke his hand/thumb. Then Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi returned exactly a month after he had hand surgery earlier this season.

#Canes practice at PNC Arena is about to get underway and Teuvo Teravainen is wearing a regular jersey with the group. Today is 25 days removed from the surgery he underwent to repair his broken hand. pic.twitter.com/6l7aDaLh7O — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 15, 2023

Florida Panthers: Head coach Paul Maurice said that forward Ryan Lomberg has been cleared for contact and was wearing a regular jersey yesterday. He should be an option when the Eastern Conference Finals get underway.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov had minor shoulder surgery. He played through the injury during the playoffs. He’ll be ready for training camp.

Steven Ellis: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly said he wasn’t dealing with any big injuries.

David Alter: Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano said that he wasn’t dealing with any injuries during the playoffs.

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Leafs forward Auston Matthews said he was dealing with some bumps and bruises. When asked if his hand or anything was affecting his shooting:

“There was something I was dealing with a little bit throughout the season and a little bit throughout the playoffs. In the end, it is my job to push through that and do what I can to help the team win.”