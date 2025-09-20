NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Wild, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, Kraken, Leafs, Mammoth and Capitals

Rachel Lenzi of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that the imaging for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s lower-body injury was clean. He’s day-to-day, and they’ll know more over the next few days.

Jordan Greenway had a setback this offseason after surgery on a mid-body injury and is missing the start of training camp. He could get clearance to start skating around the start of the season.

Adams said that Alex Tuch is dealing with a “little minor thing.”

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was on the ice again yesterday. Coach Jared Bednar said that it is all part of his recovery plan, and he’ll be re-evaluated in about a week.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes said that defenseman Zeev Buium and forward Nico Sturm were held out yesterday with minor injuries and termed more as maintenance.

Michael Russo: Wild forward Mats Zuccarello and defenseman Jonas Brodin were on the ice shooting at Marc-Andre Fleury.

NHL.com: Wild GM Bill Guerin said that “something came up” with Zuccarello, and they don’t know if he’ll need surgery.

NHL.com: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen will be out a while after having a procedure on a pre-existing groin injury.

NHL.com: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov is progressing from his lower-body injury, but there is no timetable on when he’ll join the main group.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan on Artemi Panarin, who had to leave practice early: “He’s just day to day with the lower body injury. It’s more precautionary than anything. It’s so early in training camp. We just want to make sure… we get ahead of anything that could potentially be on the radar.”

NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Forward Kevin Hayes was having an upper-body injury evaluated after a collision with Ryan Graves.

NHL.com: Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour will be out for two weeks after having a bursa removed from his ankle.

Forward Max McCormick will miss training camp as he’s out indefinitely with a hip injury.

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi could return to practice today.

NHL.com: Utah Mammoth for Alex Kerfoot is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin didn’t skate yesterday because of a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day, and it’s not a concern according to coach Spencer Carbury.

