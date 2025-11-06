NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Avs, Devils, Flyers, Pens, Leafs, Canucks, Caps, and More

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Josh Norris is back skating. He’s progressing, but there is no update on his timetable to return.

Matthew Bove: Sabres forward Zach Benson has been wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Matthew Fairburn: Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson had yesterday off, but is expected to play tonight. Forward Tyson Kozak could play tonight.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they are hopeful that defenseman K’Andre Miller can return tonight, but they won’t know for sure until this morning. He’s been out for six games with a lower-body injury.

Ryan O’Hare: Colorado Avalanche forward Gavin Brindley cleared concussion protocol and will return this weekend.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz practiced with the tinted visor.

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said that defenseman Roman Josi is still a few weeks away from returning.

Kristy Flannery: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said they’ll see where Cody Glass and Zack MacEwen are after Friday’s practice. Connor Brown is a game-time decision tonight. Evgenii Dadonov is progressing, but is a long way away.

Kevin Kurz: The Philadelphia Flyers are hopeful that forward Tyson Foerster can return from an ankle injury on the weekend of November 14th-15th.

Wes Crosby: Injured Pittsburgh Penguins updates: Forward Justin Brazeau (upper body) is out at least four weeks. Forward Noel Acciari (upper body) is out at least three weeks. Goaltender Tristan Jarry (lower body) is out at least three weeks.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Adam Gaudette returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Nick Barden: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll is “getting close,” according to Craig Berube. He’ll likely go on a conditioning stint. Berube added:

“I can just say this — he’s in a real good spot. It’s great to have him with us in practice and stuff, and he’s in a good spot and is doing well.”

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton returned to the lineup after missing their first 13 games of the season with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Simon Benoit missed last night’s game due to an illness.

David Quadrelli of Canucks Army: Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland returned to the lineup last night. Forward Teddy Blueger practiced in a no-contact jersey yesterday. The Canucks hope that forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki can skate in a no-contact jersey soon. Forward Filip Chytil is still in concussion protocol.

Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury.

