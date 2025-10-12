NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Avs, Panthers, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, Leafs, and Jets

Rachel Lenzi: Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris is going to miss a “significant amount of time” with an upper-body injury, according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin didn’t play much during the third period last night, and coach Rod Brind’Amour said that he’s getting checked out. Slavin had missed some preseason games and some practices.

Sportsnet: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was put on the IR with an upper-body injury, and he could miss several months.

George Richards: Kulikov could require surgery.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Aleksander Barkov and LTIR

Ron MacLean: “Okay, the Florida Panthers, Barkov, what’s his status?”

Friedman: “So earlier this week, when the rosters were finalized, the Vegas Golden Knights put Alex Pietrangelo on season-ending LTIR. So that means they get full cap relief, but under the new rules, Pietrangelo cannot play in the NHL this season, regular season or playoffs.

So everybody is wondering, do the Panthers do the same with Barkov? The answer is no. They haven’t done that. They could change their minds later if they wanted to, but right now, Aleksander Barkov is still eligible to play this year if he’s ready to do it, and the Panthers don’t get full relief.”

Kristy Flannery: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe on forward Evgenii Dadonov: “Just had further imaging, which showed that there is a fracture. He will be out for the rest of this road trip. We will get back home and get a better sense of what the timeline might be.”

B/R Open Ice: New York Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy left last night’s game after heavily hitting the boards.

Carson Soucy left the ice without assistance after a collision with Rakell and into the boards pic.twitter.com/lbTx6jXdnX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2025

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have activated forward Bryan Rust from the IR.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz left last night’s game after playing just 1:17 in the first period.

Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury left their game in the second period after blocking an Adrian Kempe shot. Coach Scott Arniel said the shot hit him at the side of the kneecap, and he was being further evaluated.