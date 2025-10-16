NHL Injuries: Sabres, Red Wings, Panthers, Kings, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Capitals, Jets and More

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Mattias Samuelsson skated on his own and hasn’t been ruled out this weekend.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Justin Danforth left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Miles Wood will be out for at least a week with an upper-body injury. He suffered an eye injury on Monday.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Lucas Raymond missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Ansar Khan: Raymond was on the ice yesterday, testing out the injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will miss the next five months after having surgery to repair a labral tear.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar and goaltender Darcy Kuemper are day-to-day with lower-body injuries.

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards Jake Evans and Patrik Laine, and defenseman Kaiden Guhle were given maintenance days yesterday.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury.

Mike Morreale: Devils coach Sheldon Keefe on goaltender Jake Allen’s cramping: “You’re making sure you’re doing the right things. But I’d say I’m not concerned simply because it’s not new. Jake has dealt with it his entire career and managed it. Last season, it was a thing as wel,l but it didn’t affect his play. I would expect he’d bounce back. It’s something very common with goalies. Lot of people don’t know it, but for the most part, he’s got a pretty good handle on it. So we look at it as a bit of a one-off at this point.”

New Jersey Devils: Forward Zack MacEwen was put on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale: Devils coach Keefe said they haven’t ruled Stefan Noesen out of practicing today.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have placed forward Vincent Trocheck on the LTIR with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Will Borgen missed practice with a lower-body injury.

Julian McKenzie: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson returned to the lineup last night.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk is in New York getting a second opinion on whether his hand/wrist requires surgery. Coach Travis Green said before he left that he’ll be out for at least four weeks, but they didn’t know exactly. It’s expected that he could be out for two months, and the meeting with surgeon Dr. Robert Hotchkiss is to confirm that he requires surgery.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois could skate today.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury was back on the ice after missing their last game after blocking a shot.

