NHL Injuries: Stars, Preds, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Pens, Kraken, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Mammoth, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn (upper-body) didn’t skate for precautionary reasons.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators defenseman Nic Hague will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders: Forward Anders Lee will be out for one to two weeks with an upper-body injury.

Forward Max Tsyplakov is day-to-day. He skated yesterday morning.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders coach Patrick Roy said that Lee will skate on his own today.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (lower-body) skated on his own.

Forward Justin Dowling (lower-body) didn’t practice.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov wasn’t on the ice for the afternoon session for maintenance.

Julian McKenzie: Ottawa Senators forward Lars Eller said that he’s “very close” to being 100 percent. He was injured last November and had abdominal/sports hernia surgeries.

“I’m a little bit behind, but as far as like my injury, I’m not in pain anymore.”

Bruce Garrioch: Senators forward Drake Batherson and defenseman Tyler Kleven weren’t on the ice yesterday. Defenseman Nick Jensen was on the ice.

Bruce Garrioch: Batherson will be out for at least two weeks with an upper-body injury – a pulled muscle.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins forward Noel Acciari is skating in a no-contact jersey. Believe that it’s his first time out with the group since the start of training camp. He’s been dealing with a core muscle injury.

NHL.com: Seattle Kraken forwards Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) and Jared McCann (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday. Stephenson left Tuesday’s game in the second period after taking a hit.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud is day-to-day. Forward Milan Lucic is believed to have tweaked his groin on Tuesday.

Jimmy Rutherford: Snuggerud left practice after crashing into the boards. Coach Jim Montgomery: “He’s fine. Anything serious has been eliminated. He’s day-to-day right now. Think of it as a bad car accident, hit from behind, something like that, because he went hard into the boards.”

TSN: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been missing practice and coach Jon Cooper said he’s receiving treatment and going through a ‘player management issue.’ Pierre LeBrun adds that given his injury history, workload, and his importance to the team, the longer he’s not practicing, the more attention this story will get.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit has missed the past five days of camp, but coach Craig Berube said on Tuesday that he doesn’t think Benoit’s upper-body injury is serious.

Luke Fox: Benoit did skate on his own yesterday morning.

Cole Bagley: Utah forwards Liam O’Brien and Barrett Hayton were skating yesterday morning.

TSN: Yes, he’s feeling better, but Darren Dreger notes that there may be too much optimism about a potential return this season for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. He’s just trying to get healthy and to a spot where he can do all the things with his kids. Some close to him have said to how hard it was for him just to get on the ice last year.

SinBin.Vegas: Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Pavel Dorofeyev is out with a muscle strain/pull, which is similar to Jeremy Lauzon’s and Jack Eichel’s. Eichel was able to return quickly, while Lauzon’s is taking a little longer.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and isn’t travelling with the team for their preseason game. He did skate on his own.

