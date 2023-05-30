NHL Rumors: A decision could be close for Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Apsveicam on Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “There will be some movement this week. Might be an extra day cause it’s the Memorial Day weekend in the United States, but I do think we’re getting close to some decisions being made. So let’s take a look at which ones we’re talking about.

First of all, (Kyle) Dubas – Pittsburgh. I think that is a decision that Pittsburgh is going to want to know the answer to. Their ownership is coming back from the F1 in Monaco.

There seems to be a feeling from what I understand through people who talk to those who work in Pittsburgh, that they think there’s a very good chance that Dubas is going to take the job.

Now, I think it’s okay for them to feel that way, but I don’t like making proclamations myself until I know. And as of Sunday night succession Eastern Time, I guess we’ll call it, I don’t know 100 percent. There certainly is a feeling inside the organization from what I can tell, that it’s heading in that direction.

It’s obviously Dubas’ job if he wants it. Now, I think people are kind of wondering if he does take it, what could that mean? How will everything work? Who’s going to stay in the organization? Is he bringing anybody with him?

But we know he was there. We know that Sidney Crosby came in to meet him, and a story we should credit Taylor Haase, it was the reporter who broke that. A really good story.

I get the sense from talking around that organization or talking to people to know people in the organization, that they are bracing for that to come.

If it’s not Dubas, where are they going?

Well, I’ve heard a couple of different names. I’ve heard Mathieu Darche. Some people told me not to count out Steve Greeley. And on Sunday I had someone saying that they heard it could be Jason Botterill if it’s not Dubas.

The one thing I do know is that I think some people were told, give us through the weekend and we’ll have a better picture of where this is going. So the weekend is ending. It’s an extra day in the United States. I think we’re going to know, but there certainly is a feeling Jeff, that the organization is preparing as if Dubas is very, very interested in the job.