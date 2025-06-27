NHL Rumors: A lot of Speculation Surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights

David Pagnotta: “Plenty of speculation out there surrounding Vegas these days, including William Karlsson chatter. From what I am hearing across the league, it is very, very unlikely the Golden Knights trade Karlsson.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Vegas Golden Knights. There has been a lot of speculation around a group of their players.

“There have been a lot of wild rumors around Vegas. There was some crazy rumors that came out about them this week.

I would really be shocked if they traded William Karlsson. I would really be shocked if they traded Tomas Hertl.

And now, I still do think, you know, they’ve got Rielly Smith coming back. They’ve got Brandon Saad coming back. But I do think there are some players who could be going out there.

I mean, there’s been a lot of talk about Nick Hague. I think there’s been some interest for them on Nicholas Roy. He’s been another guy that there’s been interest in. I think Eventually, here we’re gonna get some clarity on Alex Pietrangelo.

I’ve also heard they’ve had interest in Rasmus Andersson, like I think the Golden Knights have a lot of balls in the air.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.