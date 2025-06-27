NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: A lot of Speculation Surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Easson
2 Min Read
There has been lots of speculation around the Vegas Golden Knights this week, including William Karlsson, Tomas Hertl, Nic Roy, and Nic Hague.
May 19, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center Nicolas Roy (10) skate off the ice after Karlsson scores a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game one of the Western Conference Finals of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

David Pagnotta: “Plenty of speculation out there surrounding Vegas these days, including William Karlsson chatter. From what I am hearing across the league, it is very, very unlikely the Golden Knights trade Karlsson.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Vegas Golden Knights. There has been a lot of speculation around a group of their players.

“There have been a lot of wild rumors around Vegas. There was some crazy rumors that came out about them this week.

I would really be shocked if they traded William Karlsson. I would really be shocked if they traded Tomas Hertl.

And now, I still do think, you know, they’ve got Rielly Smith coming back. They’ve got Brandon Saad coming back. But I do think there are some players who could be going out there.

I mean, there’s been a lot of talk about Nick Hague. I think there’s been some interest for them on Nicholas Roy. He’s been another guy that there’s been interest in. I think Eventually, here we’re gonna get some clarity on Alex Pietrangelo.

I’ve also heard they’ve had interest in Rasmus Andersson, like I think the Golden Knights have a lot of balls in the air.”

