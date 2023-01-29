NHL Rumors: A Restricted Dozen And Vladislav Gavrikov

The Restricted Dozen And Free Agency

Luke Fox of SportsNet: A dozen restricted free agents caught many eyes heading into this season. They continue to do so. Here is the latest on what may happen next.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Little has changed here. Dubois, despite a very nice season, still seems intent on heading to Montreal after his contract ends. He has been diplomatic, but the writing seems on the wall.

Timo Meier – It’s a matter of time before Meier goes somewhere. He is not staying in San Jose. Could it be the Rangers or Devils? Maybe. Could he go to Buffalo, Carolina, or Toronto? This chip and his price will be one to watch.

Alex DeBrincat – This is a waiting game that may play out in the summer. Like Meier, that qualifying offer ($9 million) complicates matters.

Jesper Bratt – Nothing has happened yet, but Bratt’s price has gone up. Bratt has 50 points in 49 games and is a natural fit in the Devils’ top-six.

Cole Caufield – Even with the season-ending injury, an extension is just a matter of time.

Troy Terry – There’s nothing to report until after the season ends but it will cost Pat Verbeek.

Vince Dunn – His breakout makes way for Dunn to finally get the long-term deal he coveted for years. Seattle and Dunn seem made for each other.

Dylan Cozens – His 42 points in 46 game start gets the bank rolling here. Kevyn Adams expects to lock Cozens up in the near future.

Trevor Zegras – Like Troy Terry, he is going to get paid by Pat Verbeek.

Gabriel Vilardi – Los Angeles needs his secondary scoring. The Kings want him to be more consistent. Both parties benefit from a little negotiating.

K’Andre Miller – Again, Miller shows flashes but has had a nice season for New York, just not a monster one. Still, does he get a bridge or get a longer-term extension?

Should Toronto Trade For Vladislav Gavrikov?

Luke Fox of SportsNet: The Columbus Blue Jackets are not going anywhere and it seems Vladislav Gavrikov is on the market. Gavrikov’s salary remains not hard to take at $2.8 million, but a bidding war with Edmonton is possible.

He eats minutes and plays defense solidly in all situations. Toronto needs more of those players come playoff time. The price has to dip for Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs to have a chance.