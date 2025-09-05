NHL Rumors: A Shorter-Term Deal the Likely Outcome for Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers fans shouldn’t be nervous yet, but that may kick in once the season starts

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on TSN OverDrive on Connor McDavid in no rush as he wants to know the future and direction of the Edmonton Oilers. If he decides to re-sign, negotiations will be short. The Oilers knew the process wasn’t going to be quick and they’re okay with it. The earliest fans should have a little bit of concern could be the start of the regular season, but he could obviously sign at any point.

LeBrun: “McDavid, it was clear before a lot of us went on holidays and we talked about this, he was never going to be a hurry. We had said we didn’t think it was going to be a July 1st thing. But you know…”

Jeff O’Neill: “What’s he not in a hurry, though, for Pierre? Like, what is he …”

LeBrun: “Well, my understanding, yeah, my understanding the situation is that he’s going through his own internal process with his agent Judd Muldaver. This isn’t about, I hope everyone understands this isn’t like they started going back and forth on numbers terms. That part of it’s going to be the easiest part. When McDavid says he’s ready to sign, that’ll be a five-minute negotiation because he holds all the leverage. And it’ll be here’s what I want for how many years.

The process is that McDavid has had a number of conversations with Oilers management, but more importantly, with his own agent about what the future holds. What is this team? What does this team look like in a few years? And that’s important him. He’s a really smart dude and, and before committing a number of years to them, I think he wants to know in his heart and mind, what he’s committing to.

That should not scare anyone in Edmonton, although I guess it does that it wasn’t a slam dunk, but he’s just being super careful and working his way through it. And whenever it is, that he wakes up one day and decides, ‘Okay, I brought myself to the end of this process. Now we’re ready to go the next level and negotiate.’ Then he’ll tell, tell his agent, but until that moment happens, that’s where they are.

And I, you know, I met with Stan Bowman yesterday at the GM meetings in Detroit, and, and Bowman insisted that they, they understood that this was the process 97 will go through, and that they’re being super patient. They’re not being pushy about it from their end. They’re just sitting there saying, ‘Hey, we’ll be ready when you guys are ready.’

And in the meantime, you know, they’ve had a number of conversations with, with the agent, and it’s pretty cordial, the back and forth. But none of that matters until they, till number 97 decides he’s ready. And that could be next week. It could be in a month. Could be around Christmas. Who knows when he decides he’s ready. Could be tomorrow. But the reality is, he just hasn’t been comfortable yet going next level in that conversation.”

O’Neill: “So Pierre, let me just ask you this to close on McDavid, and we can get to some of the other guys. If you were hosting a Q&A with some Oilers fans, and one of them asked you, when would you start to get panicky? What would your answer be? Like, at what point of the season?

Because the same thing happened with John Tavares. It was like, ‘This is business. I gotta weigh all my options. I gotta do this.’ And then January, it was, ah, it’s business, man, it’s between my agent and the GM. It’s business. And then the season ended, same stuff, and then all sudden, you had a Leaf jersey on.”

LeBrun: “Yeah. Well, by the way, I propose nothing. Well, I guess not. I propose nothing. Leon Draisaitl signed his extension exactly a year ago , on September 3rd.

Yeah. I mean, I think, I think you have to start getting nervous, as an Oilers fan, once the puck drops in October, if there’s no extension. That again, I’m telling you that doesn’t mean it can’t happen during the year, because I think part of what McDavid is going through is, what does this team look like? You know, this season and beyond.

I will also tell you that regardless of how this plays out, I think it’s really important to McDavid, like, let’s say he doesn’t sign, and I think that’s the least likely of the options. But let’s say that’s where he ends up bringing himself to, I’m pretty sure it’s important to him, I think, in a way, to make sure the Oilers get value in return, if there’s ever an exit. Like he really cares about that marketplace a ton.

But again, that would not be among my top options. I think he ends up signing. I don’t think it’s for long-term. I think that if he signs, it’s for shorter-term. Whether that’s short or medium, you know, you pick. I think that it’s about still wanting to try and win a cup in Edmonton. But I don’t know, you know how many years that would be for. That, hat’s just my guess. Obviously, no one involved is even there, so you are guessing, but that’s where I would be on it.”

