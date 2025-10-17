NHL Rumors: Alex Tuch’s Agents Comments on His Contract Situation With the Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch’s agent on his contract situation with the Buffalo Sabres

David Pagnotta: “You represent Alex Tuch. We know that, you know, there have been open line to communication. Is there anything that you can update us on, on his status with the Sabres?

Bartlett: “Yeah, no update at this time. The communication, as you mentioned, has been good. Been consistent throughout the summer. You know, we had some some good conversations. Got kind of the parameters of what everyone was thinking.

It’s very clear to us that the Buffalo Sabers would like Alex Tuch to re-sign long-term. That’s been communicated very well, very clearly, very effectively by Kevin Adams and the staff there. And I think hopefully we’ve communicated back to them that Alex would be very happy to stay in Buffalo as well.

You know, weren’t able to kind of get to what made the deal before the season, and then at this point, we’ve just put it on the back burner. Obviously, things haven’t started out perfectly there, the first week in Buffalo, wins-loss wise. I think, you know, I saw him here in Boston the other day. Competitive games are playing hard. They’re not giving up on it like I still think it’s a better team than their record.

But I think we’ve all kind of decided that it’s best to just try to get some wins there and try to focus on what’s going on. They’ve had some injuries. Alex is a leader on that team, both play wise, and kind of, you know, in the room. So he wants to focus on that, not having a distraction. So we’ve wanted to just kind of let everyone know, like we’re just gonna put this on the back burner for a little bit. Doesn’t mean that we’re closing the door to sign. He doesn’t mean any anything, just means that you know for the time period, he’s got to try to help the Buffalo Sabres win.

