NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Ducks are looking for a defenseman

John Hoven: Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek when asked if adding a defenseman is a priority for them:

“I don’t know if that’s a priority… I’ll want to find somebody who can take up some minutes, but not sure that guy is out there right now.”

Verbeek said that there are a couple of free agents out there but they are looking for too much term on a deal.

The Bruins want to make David Pastrnak a Bruin for life, but things could drag on

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: If contract talks between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak end up going down the Calgary Flames-Johnny Gaudreau route, could the Bruins look to trade Pastrnak before next July 1st?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Contract extension talks between the Bruins and David Pastrnak’s camp could drag on according to an NHL executive source on weekend. Sure he’s had to deal with Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, free agency, and some trade talk, but… The Source:

“On the flip side, I think Pastrnak and his camp are probably interested to see where things are headed in Boston. There could be some lean years ahead soon. Does he want to be part of that?

This could drag on or maybe it gets done this week. Who knows? But I don’t think it’s as much a certainty it gets done before camp as some may believe.”

GM Don Sweeney has said he wants to make Pastrnak a lifelong Bruin. At the NHL draft on July 8th that they hadn’t exchanged numbers. Sweeney when asked on the opening of free agency about if they had exchanged numbers yet.

“Well, today was the very first day, in all honesty, that you could actually put a number in front of the player. So, with a lot going on elsewhere, it’s just not an area we’ve touched on. Maybe I’ll call tonight and let you know after that, whether or not I’ve actually exchanged numbers if you’re that concerned about it. But we’re going to attack it in an aggressive mindset and see where it hopefully plays out. That’s really the timeline to be more definitive and answer your question.”

Recent comparables will be Johnny Gaudreau’s seven years and $68.25 million and Filip Forsberg‘s eight years and $68 million. Pastrnak’s numbers are better than Forsberg’s.