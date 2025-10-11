NHL Rumors: Are Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens Inching Closer To a Deal?

Canadiens and Lane Hutson getting closer on a contract extension?

Elliotte Friedman: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 radio: “There was a report today that maybe it was close, getting closer with Lane Hutson, but as far as I can tell, I don’t believe that to be true.”

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio’s Power Play with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked about the current status between Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Carter Hutton: “Before we talked about Connor Bedard, now we talk about Lane Hutson, and where he’s at. And these defensemen getting paid so well, does he wait? Where do we put him at? Is he one of those guys in an eight-year term, or is he a short-term guy with the cap going up, and I know these younger guys have a lot of confidence too. We’ve seen Auston Matthews take these three-year deals where, hey, I’ll take three at 12 or 10 and take my next deal and get a bunch more.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah and that’s an interesting one, how that’s being played out. Now, both sides, this is a little bit different than Chicago and Bedard, simply because both sides are eager to get something done. They both want it. Like Hutson and the Canadiens want to kind of hammer something out here. And they were inching closer. And I suspect this one will be in the nine, somewhere in the nines. To what extent? I’m not sure.

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson Could be Close on Money But…

I thought there was a few days last week where, towards the end of it, where I’m going, okay, maybe this is going to creep into the 10s. I don’t really get that sense right now. I mean, maybe it does, it’s still possible, but I don’t get that sense right now. I think more than anything, this is going to be somewhere in the nines if it goes full term. Now, if you are dealing with a six-seven-year deal, you might as well roll into eight; that is kind of the thought process behind a lot of guys right now.

It’s certainly possible he hammers home a six-year deal. And I know people are starting to harp on that, because in an interview with the French CBC, Kent Hughes, the GM of the Canadiens said, and I think he misspoke. I reached out on both sides. He said in French that don’t worry fans, Lane is going to be here for the next seven years. I think he met several. I think he meant the translation, and maybe he just messed up a little bit. But everybody that I’ve talked to on the Canadiens side and on the players side, think he meant several years now.

Lane Hutson, the other interesting thing here, he’s not eligible for an offer sheet next summer. He’s just like Luke Hughes was this past offseason, where he’s a 10.2 (c) RFA, he’s not eligible based on games played in this first year of his contract. So the Canadiens have full control over him for quite some time. I don’t again sense there’s any worry or concern on either side. I do think they’re going to get this done, but they are talking full term.

They are talking somewhere in the nine, and I think it’ll hover around the 9.5 that Noah Dobson ended up locking in with the Canadiens. At least somewhere in that realm. That’s what my guts telling me.”

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Know What Lane Hutson Starting Point Is

NHLRumors.com Note: Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens have been the talk of the market ever since Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe got their new deals. There were reports on Friday that Hughes and Hutson’s agent had been seen talking on Thursday ahead of the Montreal and Detroit game. Indications suggest that progress has been made, as reported by not only Jonathan Bernier of Journal de Montréal and TVA Sports, but also by Marco D’Amico of RG Media, indicating that a deal could be struck within the coming days.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.