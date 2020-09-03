NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes – Antti Raanta, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Taylor Hall

Coyotes players won’t hit the trade market until a GM is hired

Craig Morgan: Not saying that goaltender Antti Raanta or any other Arizona Coyotes has been put on the trade market yet as the Coyotes don’t have a GM put in place yet.

The Jake Allen trade to the Montreal Canadiens could help set the trade value for Raanta – 3rd and a 7th. If teams were interested in Raanta, they would also take into consideration his injury history. When he is healthy he has been an elite goaltender and his numbers have been better than Allen.

Any Oliver Ekman-Larsson decision to wait until after they hire a GM

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Arizona Coyotes are still in the process of finding a new GM, so any Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade speculation is just speculation.

With more financial stress coming next season, the Coyotes new GM will likely be asked to reduce payroll. Ekman-Larsson has seven years left on his deal at an $8.25 million cap hit. Trading him would free up money and net them a nice return.

He has a no-movement clause. Guessing that he will wait-and-see who is named their new GM and hear what their plans are.

Coyotes still pitching Taylor Hall

TSN: The Arizona Coyotes are trying to make some progress on a contract extension for Taylor Hall according to Darren Dreger.

“Well, they’re trying, there’s no doubt about that. Looking for a counteroffer, I think, from Taylor Hall. The Arizona Coyotes have made it abundantly clear that they want to keep Taylor Hall. However, every player has his right to unrestricted free agency so it is going to take market value or maybe beyond market value for the Arizona Coyotes to buy him away from taking a look at what free agency might provide. And let’s not forget that the Coyotes are also in the market for a full-time general manager. So there’s some complications, but I do believe that the Coyotes will make a very attractive offer and then it’s up to Hall to decide whether he wants to go to free agency or stay.”

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have a projected salary cap number of $80,383,902.

Teams are able to go over the $81.5 million salary cap ceiling during the summer by 10 percent. Marian Hossa will be placed on the LTIR when the season begins, giving them a bit more flexibility.