NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Jeremy Swayman hopes he can play for the Bruins next year

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman on Sunday: “It’s unfortunate at times, but I know I’m gonna be playing hockey at the end of the day. And I really hope it’s with the Boston Bruins.”

The Boston Bruins could be thinking PTOs

Shawn Hutcheon: A source has said that the Boston Bruins could be thinking about extending a PTO for forwards Blake Wheeler and Kailer Yamamoto.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alexei Kolosov wants to go back to the KHL

Kevin Kurz: A league source has said that Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov would rather play in the KHL on a loan to Dinamo Minsk. Kolosov thinks he’d better develop there.

Kevin Kurz: The situation between the Flyers and Kolosov is fluid. Kolosov is now represented by Dan Milstein, and the sides are expected to talk this week.

Kevin Kurz: As of Monday, the Flyers aren’t interested in loaning Kolosov to the KHL, or terminating his contract. He can’t return to the KHL without the Flyers permission.

Anthony Di Marco: Have to wonder what it would mean for Kolosov long-term if he were to return to the KHL. The Flyers may be feeling that prospects like Carson Bjarnasson and Yegor Zavragin could pass Kolosov on the long-term depth chart.

Charlie O’Connor: The Flyers think it’s best for Kolosov’s development to play in North America. He’s already burned one year of his entry-level deal on loan.

Charlie O’Connor: “If Kolosov does indeed want to be loaned back to the KHL yet again, it doesn’t seem like the Flyers are inclined to oblige. Nor do they want to terminate his deal. They want him to honor the contract he signed & come over. We’ll see what happens.”