NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins GM and head coach to talk extension

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that he’s had some contract extension talks with head coach Jim Montgomery but they don’t have anything to announce yet.

Montgomery said not having a deal in place before the start of the season won’t impact his coaching style. It is believed that he’s entering the final year of his contract.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Looking for Competition Upfront

Alexei Kolosov’s future up in the air

Jordan Hall: It sounds like if Philadelphia Flyers goaltender prospect Alexei Kolosov doesn’t land an NHL spot, he wants to play in the KHL and not the AHL.

Anthony Di Marco: It’s believed (as of Wednesday morning) that Kolosov is practicing with Minsk of the KHL.

Hockey News Hub: (reported Wednesday morning) Minsk’s No. 1 goaltender Andrei Karayev was put on the injured list.

Jonathan Bailey of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Kolosov didn’t show up to the Flyers training camp, a move that didn’t surprise anyone. GM Danny Briere said earlier this week that he hopes Kolosov changes his mind and returns from Belarus.

“We hope that he changes his mind and decides to come, but it’s not looking like it at this point,” Briere said on Tuesday. “It is what it is. We have to move on.”

Briere isn’t sure if Kolosov just want to play for the Flyers or if he doesn’t want to play in the NHL at all.

“We do wonder at this point, because he doesn’t show that he wants to come,” Briere concluded. “That was the understanding. Last year, when we signed the contract, he asked us to loan him back for one year so he can keep developing for one year, and then he would come over. And then we’re here now and he’s still saying the same thing.

“It’s time for him to step up and respect the contract.”

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs Will Try to Keep Any Talks Quiet

Jonathan Bailey of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Top potential trade destinations for Alexei Kolosov.

5. Minnesota Wild

4. New Jersey Devils

3. Ottawa Senators

2. Chicago Blackhawks

1. Calgary Flames