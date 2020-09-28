NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers

Torey Krug‘s rights could be traded as early as today

Rear Admiral: Look for the Boston Bruins to trade Torey Krug’s rights to a team looking to talk to the pending free agent before free agency opens on October 9th.

Among the potential teams that might be interested include the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings.

Rear Admiral: The Bruins would probably get a 5th round pick for him.

Teams interested in Darcy Kuemper and Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Recently hired Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is already talking to other teams about potential moves.

He’s likely already received calls on goaltender Darcy Kuemper who has two years left a $4.5 million salary cap hit. The Coyotes don’t have a first-round pick for the next two years, and only have three picks in total this year.

“We’ve got to find a way inside the organization to find players,” he continued. “Whether we trade players to create assets, whatever it might be, we have to find ways to find players. There is that element to it, but I know what I was getting into. There’s no excuses on that front.”

Trading defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson would be one way to obtain some assets. Ekman-Larsson has seven years at $8.25 million left on his deal. He’s owed $10.5 million for the next couple of years, so that may scare off some teams. He has a full no-trade and no-movement clause. There is talk that he could be available for the right price.

Flyers have made Shayne Gostisbehere available

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Multiple sources have said that Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is available, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

He has three years left on his contract at a $4.5 million salary cap hit. His deal was front-loaded and he’s only owed $3.25 million in salary/bonuses each year.