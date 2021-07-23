NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and the Seattle Kraken

Bruins looking to improve their blue line, and are unsure of Krejci’s plans

Jimmy Murphy: When asked what the defenseman trade market looks like, Boston Bruins GM Sweeney said: “I haven’t been dealing with the trade market, we haven’t reached free agency.”

Fluto Shinzawa: GM Sweeney on trying to improve their blue line: “We’re going to try to be aggressive on that front and see if we can address the need.”

Boston Bruins: GM Sweeney said that UFA forward David Krejci hasn’t given any indication on what he is thinking for next season.

Fluto Shinzawa: GM Sweeney on talks with pending UFA defenseman Mike Reilly: “Have not found a finish line there.”

Steve Conroy: Sounding like Rielly will go to free agency.

Kraken, Rangers, Giordano and Strome speculation

Rick Capiniello: With Mark Giordano traveling to Seattle to be introduced during the expansion, seems like a trade is unlikely.

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet: “The interesting thing with Giordano, I am not convinced that is going to be a trade there, I know there has been a lot of rumblings about the New York Rangers today, I’m not as convinced that is going to happen.”

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet: “I do think Seattle has talked to the Rangers about Ryan Strome, we’ll see where that goes exactly. I think the Rangers and Seattle have definitely been conversing at things, but I don’t think that’s a set deal yet, in terms of what that’s going to be…”

Seattle has cap space to work with

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Seattle Kraken didn’t make any side for the expansion draft, which was much different than what the Vegas Golden Knights did. The Golden Knights make their moves before the draft, and the Kraken will make theirs after.