NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Los Angeles Kings

Bruins don’t have the assets for Eichel

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Jack Eichel speculation likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It might be coming to a time where he is looking to get out of Buffalo.

Players like Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois are big names that have been already moved this year as they were looking for a change of scenery. One difference is that Eichel is on a massive contract and Laine, Dubois weren’t.

The Boston Bruins don’t have the assets to trade for Eichel. They aren’t going to trade either David Pastrnak or Charlie McAvoy. A trade package around Jack Studnicka, Urho Vaakanainen and Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t be enough.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that Eichel is looking to get out of Buffalo, but how much more can he take?

Canucks GM working the phones

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there hasn’t been a GM that hasn’t heard from Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning over the past couple of weeks.

“This is more about doing his due diligence and knowing what’s out there ahead of April 12. There’s still lots of time but right now so many teams in LTIR so difficult to make an apple for apple trade, but if he can what he’s looking for is a top-9 forward in that age 25 and younger group, that can fit with his young core.”

Trade talks picking up, and the Kings are looking for a defenseman

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that trade chatter around the league seems to be picking up. Dreger adds that Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake would like to add a young defenseman.