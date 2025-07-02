NHL Rumors: Bowen Bryram, Nikolaj Ehlers, Anaheim Ducks, and Maxim Shabanov

The Buffalo Sabres would match any Bowen Byram offer sheet

Mike Harrington: The Buffalo Sabres would match a Bowen Byram offer sheet. The Sabres don’t want to draft picks. It’s a weird situation.

Don’t expect Nikolaj Ehlers to end up in Toronto, and who is waiting for his decision?

Chris Johnston: Nikolaj Ehlers is down to a few teams and a decision is expected today.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN OverDrive on Nikolaj Ehlers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I’m sure Brad Treliving has thrown in hat in the ring on Nikolaj Ehlers, I don’t think Nikolaj Ehlers wants to play in Toronto, I think he wants to literally stay out of the spotlight, I mean he found it bright at times in Winnipeg”

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals are one of the teams awaiting Nikolaj Ehlers to make up his mind.

There may be some UFA forwards that are also waiting for Ehlers to decide, as they may be Plan B’s for some teams.

Brennan Klak: Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky said that he spoke to Ehlers’ agent yesterday. The Hurricanes are believed to be one of the top suitors for Ehlers.

The Anaheim Ducks are to step up efforts to re-sign two RFAs

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks GM Pet Verbeek on contract negotiations with RFA goaltender Lukas Dostal and forward Mason McTavish.

“We’re still starting to work on that a little harder now, kind of wanting to get through free agency… we’ve got some time now to really get after it and get both players under contract.”

The Philadelphia Flyers are among the teams waiting for a Maxim Shabanov decision

Anthony Mingioni: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere on how things have gone in free agency so far:

“We did most of the damage we needed to do today, but if there’s something to look it, we will.”

Briere isn’t sure where KHL UFA forward Maxim Shabanov is leaning.

Kevin Weekes: (early yesterday afternoon) The Philadelphia Flyers, Utah Mammoth, New York Rangers, and the New York Islanders were the favorites to sign Maxim Shabanov to a one-year deal.

Peter Baugh: The Rangers are interested in Shabanov, who had 67 points in 65 games for Traktor Chelyabinsk last season.

