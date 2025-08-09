NHL Rumors: Bowen Byram, Mason McTavish, and Marco Rossi

Bowen Byram and Mason McTavish likely aren’t going anywhere this offseason

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: (mailbag) Used to think that Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram would be traded this offseason, but now that we’re into August and he’s signed a two-year deal, thinking that he’ll stay with the Sabres.

After the Anaheim Ducks trded forward Trevor Zegras, it’s hard to see them moving Mason McTavish as well. There would be lots of interest if they do decide to move him. Could see the Montreal Canadiens being interested a Nick Suzuki-McTavish one-two down the middle would be intriguing.

A quiet trade market, and you’re not going to get Marco Rossi for nothing

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon on the Sekeres and Price earlier this week on the trade market, the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi.

Blake Price: “I see the YouTube chats going off. Everybody’s trading for Pavel Zacha or Marco Rossi or whomever. I mean, do you hear any noise right now? And do survive the month of August with this cap space in hand now that we’ve turned the page here?”

Shannon: “I thought it was, I thought this, the moment, I thought this week would start to get busier. Or maybe it’s like, it’s, it’s only Tuesday.”

Price: “Yeah.”

Shannon: “Maybe it will get busier as the week, I thought this week, with people coming back to work. Most teams are back at work now across the league. I thought the phones would start to ring between the general managers.

But you know it, both, you know, everybody thinks they’re going to go out and get a steal, and they’re not. You not. You’re not going to get Marco Rossi for a, for nothing. And I, again, I’m not even sure, as I said a couple weeks ago, I’m not sure Rossi is the answer anyway.

But you know, if you could find a veteran number two center, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. And then you have to decide whether what you’re prepared to give up in order to do that.”