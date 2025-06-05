NHL Rumors: Brad Marchand’s Stock Rising Heading into Free Agency

Playoff Performance Leading To an Increase in Value for Brad Marchand

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday and was asked about Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and if his play in the playoffs has increased his value this summer.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Host: “Do you think the way that (Brad) Marchand is playing in the playoffs, not that it’s surprising, will actually increase his value in the free agent market this offseason? Because maybe at the end of season, you’re like, ‘Okay, veteran guy, we could probably get him at a good price if he wants to go there, but now it’s going to cost to bring him in.'”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, he’s definitely up his value, certainly, and it’s going to be up to him as to what he wants to do. The early indication is that some people have told me, don’t be surprised that he ends up staying in Florida and sticks around with the Panthers. Well, obviously, wait and see, kind of how that goes. They got a Cup Final to worry about. Same with Bennett and Ekblad.

But from, from their side, from Marchand’s side, without question, he’s been playing better. He’s stronger. He’s, like I said, he’s got this extra motivation on him that he’s been displaying. And, yeah, certainly for a team that’s that’s looking to be chasing another Stanley Cup, whether it’s Florida or whomever, they’re going to be calling this guy to see what type of levels of interest he has, if he does hit July 1st and doesn’t automatically re-sign with with Florida.

His abilities so far in this postseason, it’s for me, without question, kind of solidified what number he can he can lock in. And it also adds to his argument that $3 million offer, or in and around it from Boston, is just a bit of a slap in the face.”

