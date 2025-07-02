NHL Rumors: Brent Burns, Pius Suter, Dmitry Orlov, San Jose Sharks, and the Blues

Where Will Brent Burns, Pius Suter, and Others Sign

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Tony Luftman on NHL Network and was asked about Brent Burns, Pius Suter and other pending free agents and where they will sign.

Tony Luftman: “Give us one other piece of uncertainty, whether it’s Brent Burns or Pius Suter, any name, throw us one quick update to close.”

Elliotte Friedman: I thought, I really thought about Burns was going to end back end up back in Carolina. We’ll see. (Andrew) Mangiapane. I thought there was a chance he might end up in Toronto or but I’m not hearing Toronto so much now, so maybe I’m wondering about Edmonton a bit. And Suter, now that Granlund is off the market, I’m assuming that we’re going ot get a better idea where Suter is headed.

NHLRumors.com Note: Andrew Mangiapane signed with the Edmonton Oilers late Monday night. So it will be interesting to see how the Granlund number affects the Ehlers number. But it will be interesting to see if a team brings in Burns for a year. And where will Dmitry Orlov sign?

Door not completely closed on Burns and Orlov

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes is not expecting Brent Burns or Dmitry Orlov to re-sign with the team, but did add:

“That could change with one phone call.”

The San Jose Sharks did circle back to Mikael Granlund, but they knew there wasn’t much there

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that they did circle back to Mikael Granlund yesterday, but they knew there was not much there. Before he was traded last year, they had a good idea of what he wanted.

Do the St. Louis Blues have another forward in mind?

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues traded forward Zach Bolduc for defenseman Logan Mailloux.

The Blues did have depth on the wing, but the trade may indicate that they have another forward in mind, possibly in free agency.

