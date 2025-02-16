NHL Rumors: Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri Musings

The Brock Nelson Saga Continues With A Break

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Yes, the Brock Nelson rumors will not go away. The break turned into a series of questions being asked on 4 Nations Media Day. Lou Lamoriello carries a history of risking letting players walk for nothing in free agency.

The New York Islanders pivot wants to re-sign before the deadline but is that possible? Winning for Nelson is the most important over loyalty. Can a deal be reached? Does Nelson get moved at this point? One answer is somewhere out there.

Teams like Colorado, New Jersey, and Toronto remain possibilities. This is one that could to right up to the trade deadline.

NHL Rumors: Early Nelson Rumors

There is more.

Ideally Brock Wants To Stay

Jim Biringer of RG.com: Nelson wants to stay home despite being one of the most highly sought after trade targets. The Islanders and Lou Lamoriello again seem destined to finish this season together one way or the other.

Again, the options and dance cards (err teams) will be out there. Many times in the past these trades can go from extensions to transactions in minutes. Also, it can go the other way just as quickly.

Adding, as opposed to subtracting, feels like the plan on Long Island. Brock Nelson appears to be a part of this going forward after March 7th and maybe just maybe beyond the season.

If Not Brock Then Kyle Palmieri?

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: The New York Islanders have another trade chip in Kyle Palmieri. Does it get to the point where management decides dealing off Palmieri is a good idea? The winger is capable of hitting 30 goals but New York’s special teams are dreadful and getting worse. He netted two power play goals this season so far compared to 10 in 2023-24.

The good news for Palmieri is that the right fit is out there. His point production has slumped and his chances/shots have dropped quite a bit from the first couple months of the season. Positioning on the man advantage has become a debate. Many believe Palmieri needs to be at the bumper or near the net to take advantage of his shot and nose for the net.

Ideally, he is a middle-six winger with attributes for a top-unit power play. What would he net for a return and does Lamoriello risk it?

NHL Rumors: Brock Nelson and the Islanders

Keep an eye on New Jersey, Tampa Bay, even Dallas. Other teams could join in too.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? The channel is new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.