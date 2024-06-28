NHL Rumors: Bruins, Sens, Flames, Predators, Hurricanes, Stars, and Lightning

The Boston Bruins have talked to the Jets about Rutger McGroarty

Mike McIntyre: The Boston Bruins have had ongoing trade talks with the Winnipeg Jets about Rutger McGroarty.

A source said that the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Islanders have also checked in.

Senators still trying to trade Erik Brannstrom

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators are trying to trade defenseman Erik Brannstrom. They have until Sunday at 5:00 PM to decide whether to qualify him or not.

Flames will be eyeing defensemen and goaltending depth in free agency

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said that defense and goaltending depth will be priorities when free agency opens up on Monday.

Alexandre Carrier likely not back with the Predators … Could the Preds be interested in Colton Ross and Chandler Stephenson

Alex Daugherty: Based on what heard yesterday, defenseman Alexandre Carrier is likely going to free agency.

After the Nashville Predators had traded Ryan McDonagh to the Lightning, talks with Carrier picked up again, but don’t think he’ll be back.

Nick Kieser: Elliotte Friedman on 102.5 The Game radio said that Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton could be one depth player that would interest the Nashville Predators. Colton has a no-trade clause that kicks in for next season.

Nick Kieser: Friedman also wonders about Vegas Golden Knights pending UFA forward Chandler Stephenson. Barry Trotz coached him in Washington.

Hurricanes and Jake Guentzel progressing and the Stars could be lurking

Taj: Elliotte Friedman said yesterday on the Jeff Marek Show that momentum is growing between the Carolina Hurricanes and Jake Guentzel.

Friedman added that the Dallas Stars could be one team lurking around Guentzel.

Could the Lightning buy out Conor Sheary?

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning could use some salary cap space and buying out forward Conor Sheary could be one option for them to gain a little extra room.

Sheary has two years left at $2 million a season. A buyout would give them an extra $1,416,667 in cap space next season.

In his first year with the Lightning, he scored just four goals with 15 points in 57 games. Rookie Mitchell Chaffee and the Lightning trading for Anthony Duclair resulted in Sheary being a healthy scratch at the end of the season.