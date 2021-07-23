NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes, and the Edmonton Oilers

Sabres demands remain high

Larry Brooks: The Buffalo Sabres demands for Jack Eichel remain ‘fantastical’ this morning.

Jets talking to a couple of their RFAs

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that they are in the preliminary stages of contract talks with RFA free agent forward Andrew Copp and defenseman Neal Pionk. No other update on their status.

Mike McIntrye: GM Cheveldayoff said that as of “right now we’re active” on a trade front.

Bruins – Coyotes talking

David Pagnotta: The Arizona Coyotes and Boston Bruins have continued to talk this week. There are multiple players being discussed, including some Bruins prospects. The Bruins have been linked to several Coyotes players.

Oilers looking for depth and won’t go big for their blue line

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on depth forwards: “We will also be going to market and find some bottom-six forwards. They likely will be lower salary players.”

Jason Gregor: GM Holland said that they are not going to be big-game hunting for $7 or $8 million defensemen. That likely rules out any interest in pending UFA Dougie Hamilton.

Ryan Rishaug: GM Holland said that he’s been talking to Tyson Barrie‘s agent Pat Brisson. Holland adds that between now and the start of training that they need to add a defenseman or two.

Darren Dreger: The Oilers continue to try and get Barrie on a three-year deal and he is pushing for four years.

The Oilers have also kicked tires on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Jonathan Willis: “Ristolainen makes $5.4MM and is a year away from free agency. Sabres 5v5 shot/goal difference with and without Ristolainen the last three years:

With:

-5.6 shots/hour

-0.78 goals/hour

W/O:

-0.8 shots/hour

-0.35 goals/hour

In his defence, the TOI tends to be tough.

In other words, goal differential has been more than twice as bad with Ristolainen on the ice. Shot differential goes from almost break-even to minus-6 per hour.”