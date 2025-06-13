NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Utah Mammoth, and the Boston Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres don’t want to trade JJ Peterka

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Panthers Set the Coppertone in Game 3 episode on Buffalo Sabres and pending RFA forward JJ Peterka.

“Well, first of all, in Buffalo, I had some Sabers fans who sent me notes and say, can you just explain what you’re talking about with JJ Peterka? You know, do you think Buffalo won’t trade him? And I said, that’s not what I believe.

What I believe is that, Buffalo does not want to trade him. Now, who knows where this will go, but the Sabers have made it very clear that’s not what they want to do.”

There are a couple of teams that would consider trading their first-round picks

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: There are some people who believe that Utah Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong is open to the idea of trading the No. 4 overall pick for a young top-six proven forward.

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: Utah is listening on the No. 4 pick, but top-five picks aren’t traded often, and don’t think that it will be moved.

Kevin Paul Dupont: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney at Tuesday’s Marco Sturm press conference made it clear that he hasn’t ruled out trading the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

James Murphy of RG.org: Multiple sources have said the Boston Bruins are entertaining offers on the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL draft. Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Nadeau on the draft

“The ultimate goal for all of us is to get the Boston Bruins back to winning the Stanley Cup,” Nadeau said. “If Don Sweeney gets an offer he feels he can’t refuse, we’ll focus on our second- and third-round picks. We still have picks 51, 63, and 69, which is exciting.”

A source said that the Bruins are looking to move up into the top-five but if they can’t, they’d look for immediate help with the pick. Another scout:

“The Bruins’ priority is moving into the top five. If not, given the talent drop-off afterward, they prefer using the seventh pick in a trade for immediate help, replenishing their system with their other picks and targeting next year’s deeper draft.”

