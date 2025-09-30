NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Calgary Flames could eventually lose a goalie on waivers

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Devin Cooley and Ivan Prosvetov are battling for the Calgary Flames backup position behind Dustin Wolf. Both Cooley (775,000) and Prosvetov (950,000) are on one-way deals and would require waivers to be sent to the AHL.

Cooley or Prosvetov may not make it through waivers. There are several teams that have shown some interest in Cooley, and there were several teams that were interested in signing Prosvetov this offseason.

Could Connor McDavid do a short-term deal at under $16 million a season?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Kyper and Bourne said that he thinks Connor McDavid will sign a short-term deal and that he’ll take less money than we think, under $16 million a season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You know, with McDavid, I just think it’s, I don’t know, I my whole feeling on McDavid has been pretty honest. I think he’s going to sign for short-term. I think the number is going to be lower than we think. I think it’s going to be below 16 if he stays there.

Kyproes: “That’s a shock to me if that happens.

Bourne: “Let Kirill lead the league in AAV.

Friedman: “I, I, I could see it. Like I could really see it. I think that. I think if he stays, then he’s gonna, I mean, he look, he wants to win. I think he’s well aware that if he stays in Edmonton, they’ve got Draisaitl making 14 (million). They’ve got Bouchard making 10 and a quarter, they got nurse making 9.25. So, 10 and a half, excuse me for Bouchard.

I think he’s going to say, I can’t completely prevent them from building right. So, I still think he stays short-term, and I’m willing to be proven wrong on that if it happens.

Jim Matheson: “There is no way McDavid is signing deal for same $17m AAV as Kaprizov. Maybe he would give Oilers discount at $18m AAV for 2-3 years on extension.”

