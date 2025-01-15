NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Calgary Flames aren’t interested in trading Rasmus Andersson

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says the Calgary Flames have no interest in trading defenseman Rasmus Andersson from what GM Craig Conroy is telling teams. Andersson has another year left on his contract and the Flames are hopeful to extend him after July 1st.

“That may or may not happen, but for now he is a Calgary Flame, and the Flames, they don’t want to tear it down. They want to keep some key veterans around as they continue to transition their roster, and Andersson is one of those players that the Flames want to be part of that.”

The Vancouver Canucks situation is one of the things tying up the trade market

TSN: It’s quiet on the Vancouver Cnaucks, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller front according to Darren Dreger, as the team is trending upwards.

There is a lot of parity in the East and a log-jam in the wild-card race, so that is influencing who is buying and selling.

“Then you’ve got those who might be projected as a seller looking at what’s going on in Vancouver – if Miller is willing to waive his no-trade clause, and there’s no guarantee he’d be willing to do that, he hasn’t been asked to do that yet – he gets traded somewhere, what is the return?

How does that impact the trade market, or a Pettersson, for example. They get moved, the pieces that come back to Vancouver, how does that influence the trade market? There’s always a layering process when it comes to big trades, and there are some out there, at least in the category of the seller, that are waiting to see what, if anything, happens in Vancouver.”

TSN: Chris Johnston said that his sources lead to J.T. Miller being traded over Elias Pettersson. Miller has a no-movement clause and he hasn’t asked for a trade, but if the right situation is found, he’d likely be okay with moving on. The trade market could be held up a bit by this Canucks situation.

“We might not see much action otherwise league-wide until something happens here with Vancouver, because this is such a big domino that’s out there that’s kind of teetering and hasn’t fallen yet, and obviously this could take some more time before something happens.”

