NHL Rumors Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Calgary Flames have a plan for Zayne Parekh

TSN: The current plan for the Calgary Flames and prospect Zayne Parekh is for him to join the team to get accustomed to the NHL atmosphere, and if they get eliminated from playoff contention, he could get some game action, according to Chris Johnston.

“That is the plan right now, of course sometimes those things do change. Parekh is coming off a fantastic season in the Ontario Hockey League with Saginaw, he has over 200 points as a defenceman over the last two seasons.

Probably the bigger decision is next season, because he can only play for the Flames or back in the OHL and I expect he would get a long runway in the fall in Calgary.”

It’s going to be an important offseason for the Vancouver Canucks

TSN: It’s going to be an important offseason for the Vancouver Canucks and GM Patrik Allvin. They’ll be looking for a second-line center, and the free agent market is thin, according to Darren Dreger. They may have to go the trade route.

“They’re not afraid to spend some young assets, we’re talking about draft picks and if you’re looking at their pool of prospects, some of the bait to acquire a No. 2 centre.”

Goaltender Thatcher Demko is entering the final year of his contract, and will extension talks continue/progress?

“The two sides have had conversations, but it’s more about ‘Well, you think of some options, then we’ll think of some options, then we’ll get together and negotiate in the summer,’ but there are some who do believe that a trade is an option as well.”

The Canucks hold a team option on head coach Rick Tocchet and they’d love to extend him. Tocchet will want/need some time.

