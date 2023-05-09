NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Calgary Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy is the internal favorite for the vacant GM position. External options could include Shawn Horcoff, Rich Peverley, Eric Tulsky, and Mark Hunter.

Elliotte Friedman said that Andrew Brunette would be a coaching candidate for the Flames once the GM is hired. They need someone to get Jonathan Huberdeau going and Brunette did that in Florida.

The Columbus Blue Jackets at No. 3, and how their coaching search is going

Mark Scheig: Part of Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen‘s response when asked if they will go with the best player available at the No. 3 spot or if they’ll target a centerman even though he may not be the BPA: “I think there’ll be a great center iceman available at 3.”

Brian Hedger: (On Leo Carlsson who is a projected top 4-5 pick, and Columbus picking at No. 3) Carlsson played in the SHL this season and his coach played him on the wing to give him the best chance at success for being young and playing against men. His coach does see him developing to be a center in the NHL.

Mark Scheig: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on their coaching search: “It has been going on for a while. Once we get through these amateur meetings, we’ll get to that even with more of a focus. We should expect a decision sooner rather than later but we want to make sure we do our due diligence very carefully.”

Three big questions for the Toronto Maple Leafs if they get swept

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: If the Toronto Maple Leafs are swept out of the second round on Wednesday, it could lead to a turbulent offseason for them.

Does GM Kyle Dubas get extended, or does he even want to get extended?

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has another year left on his contract but will he be back?

Auston Matthews has a year left and is eligible for a contract extension after July 1st. Will he want to sign long-term?