NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames – Connor Zary, Mikael Backlund, and Rasmus Andersson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman, when asked about the status of Calgary Flames’ unsigned RFA forward Connor Zary.

Bukauskas: “Quickly, do you have a read on another RFA out there, and Connor Zary and the Flames, and what the sticking point may be there?”

Friedman: “I have just heard that the two sides just have been apart. So until that changes, again, I don’t think this is a situation where the Flames don’t like the player or the player doesn’t like the Flames. I’ve just As you’ve heard, it’s a disagreement on, hey, if the term is X, this is what we think the number should be. The good news is that starting to pick up. Business is starting to pick up.”

Mikael Backlund hopes for an extension with the Flames, and he knows Rasmus Andersson will likely be traded

Michael Russo of the Athletic: Calgary Flames 36-year-old forward Mikael Backlund is entering the final year of his two-year contract. Backlund is hopeful to sign an extension with the Flames and remain with the team. He’s also said he’d only want to play in Canada.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson is also entering the final year of his contract, and Backlund know that Andersson is going to get dealt.

“Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious,” Backlund said at the NHL player media tour in Europe. “But the team wants value. He wants a big contract. So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. So, just go out and play. I talked to him, too, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction. So it’s all good. It’s too bad it’s come to this. I don’t think that they’re close to getting an agreement or anything, but you never know. Things could change. We’ll see.”

