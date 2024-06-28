NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Nazem Kadri

Are the Calgary Flames are exploring the Nazem Kadri trade market?

David Pagnotta: Word is the Calgary Flames are seeing what the trade market might be for center Nazem Kadri. He has a full no-movement clause and nothing is imminent.

Darren Dreger: There are teams that are calling the Flames about Nazem Kadri, but the Flames aren’t going in a full tear down. They are resetting their roster and Kadri is a big part of that. He’s got a no-movement clause and likes it in Calgary.

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs prioritize Nazem Kadri over Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi?

Jay On SC: Craig Button on how the Toronto Maple Leafs should be interested in Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri over their pending UFAs in Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “Craig, you mentioned earlier in the show you love the idea of Brad Treliving, Leafs GM, calling up Craig Conroy Calgary Flames GM and inquiring about Nazem Kadri. Bringing him back to the team that he was drafted by but as the insiders just alluded to, Tyler Bertuzzi is an unrestricted free agent, Max Domi is an unrestricted free agent. Do either of those two players, in your mind, should either those two players be a priority for Brad’s Treliving as well?

Kadri: “Well, yeah, you heard me earlier say about making the call to Calgary about Nazem Kadri. After everything Calgary is doing, sending out signals that during a rebuild. So I’m not doing anything with those two players till I understand what’s available with respect to Nazem Kadri. I’m just telling you what I would do.

And certainly when you start to lay, I think Max Domi showed that he’s really versatile, really adaptable in different positions. And that’s the player I will put my priority on. Certainly, if Tyler because he wants to come back on a one-year deal. I would entertain it.

But if Nazem Kadri, and let me keep emphasizing Nazem Kadri, he’s exactly what the Toronto Maple Leafs need as a second-line center. Exactly what they need. And he’s better than Domi. He’s better than Bertuzzi.

And so, if you can do that, then you do that first and foremost. Don’t be doing anything with anybody out there until you get answers on Nazem Kadri. That’s where I would be at and I would be pressing Craig Conroy at every single turn, and if I don’t get him, I’ll put my efforts in Max Domi.