NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carter Hart, Mario Ferraro, and Quinn Hughes

Quick hits on the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carter Hart, and Mario Ferraro

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund has a year left on his deal and wants to remain in Calgary after his ends. He’s confident they’ll get something worked out.

Have been told the Flames and RFA forward Connor Zary are “getting closer” on a three-year contract. There is still some work to get done.

Ryan Pike of Flames Nation: Have heard similar things to what Pagnotta reported. Guessing from the talk that is out there, it’ll be a two- or three-year deal with a salary cap hit around $3.5 million.

NHL and NHLPA Still Working on All-Star Game Concepts for 2026 and 2027

The Toronto Maple Leafs have started contract extension talks with Anthony Stolarz.

The Maple Leafs are still looking to move forwards David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok.

The Philadelphia Flyers are one of several teams that have some interest in goaltender Carter Hart. Teams are waiting for the NHL to determine when he is eligible to start playing.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro’s name will be in the rumor mill again this season, especially in the second half of the year.

Quinn Hughes is confident he can block out the noise

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes isn’t even contract extension eligible yet, but his long-term future in Vancouver has been well speculated on. The 25-year-old said he hasn’t made any long-term decisions yet. There’s nothing he can at this team, and is confident he can handle the noise that will follow him.

“One thing I’m really good at — or have gotten good at — is I’m very present. I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do. As far as the noise (about his future), I can handle the noise. That’s why I’m the captain of the team, because I can handle these things and I can play at an elite level and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me. NHL Rumors: Not Moving Carey Price’s Contract Would Severely Handcuff the Montreal Canadiens

“And as far as the noise around my teammates, I’m going to try to help everyone else, too, and be as good a leader as I can be. Noise doesn’t bother me. It’s a long year, and I’m just going to be day-to-day and focus on the short term. That’s the truth, honestly.”

