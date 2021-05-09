NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Hurricanes, Oilers, and Blue Jackets

Canadiens and Bergevin talking future

Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens ownership and general manager Marc Bergevin are talking about his future. Bergevin has a year left on his deal.

“Marc Bergevin and the owner Geoff Molson have been kind of talking about the future; how the owner feels, how the general manager feels, if there is an extension what it could potentially look like,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported during Saturday Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada. “So we’ll see where those decisions go and where those conversations go, but I think they are underway about the GM’s future with the Canadiens.”

Bergevin has been their GM for years and has made the playoffs in six of those years.

A three-year deal coming for Brind’Amour

Elliotte Friedman: Head coach Rod Brind’Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes are closing in on a three-year contract extension at around $1.8 million per season according to Elliotte Friedman.

Larsson and Oilers progress on an extension

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Edmonton Oilers pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Adam Larsson.

“Adam Larsson, before the trade deadline the Oilers and Adam Larsson began contract negotiations. While they are not done, they’ve made good progress. The word is both sides are hopeful. There won’t be any conversation now until the Oilers finish the season but there is a lot of optimism Larsson will be extended around four years.

Tortorella won’t be back in Columbus next season

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella won’t be back next season to coach the team according to multiple sources.

Saturday night was his last game coaching the team. Tortorella said after the game that he wouldn’t say much about his future other than that he’d talk to GM Jarmo Kekalainen in the next few days.

Sources say that Tortorella has already talked Kekalainen and that he’d already started saying goodbye to players.

The Blues Jackets will look to ‘reload’ this offseason and major roster changes are expected.

Elliotte Friedman: The 63-year old Tortorella doesn’t plan on retiring and still wants to continue coaching.