NHL Rumors: Carolina Has Several Options When It Comes to Martin Necas

Hurricanes To Talk Contract First with Martin Necas Before Potentially Trading Him

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment. When asked about Martin Necas in Carolina, he believes that the Hurricanes will want to discuss a contract first before exploring a trade.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Carter Hutton: “So speaking of dads, Marty Necas dad’s spoke up about his play and needing more time and where does that sit here with you know him obviously having a great Worlds. He went over there and played very well and had a great playoff you know, with Carolina trying to get him under contract.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, and like everything that his father said to my understanding is true. But they probably would have preferred on Carolina side, on the agent side, everybody if that was, you know, kept internal, but it’s out there and is what it is now, but he doesn’t want an elevated role. He does want more responsibility. He feels he’s ready for that. Both on the powerplay and five on five.

And he wants to be able to elevate his game and exploit his talents more. And there’s some I guess confusion as to whether or not he’ll actually be able to do that. Or some questions anyway as to whether or not he’ll be able to do that under the system in place with Rod Brind’Amour‘s system.

I do believe they will explore trading. I think they will first want to discuss with his agent, what a contract will look like. They haven’t gotten to that point yet. But they’re going to want to have a discussion. Just to see what a potential extension would look like. Talking to people around the league it could be anywhere from six to eight years. $7 million dollar range if you’re talking about term, and things like that.

So he’s a couple of years away from UFA status. Do you go short on a one year and then explore it again, those a variety of different options, but they want to first have that discussion. What does the contract potentially look like? What are you thinking, here’s what we’re thinking and then go from there, but I do believe strongly there is already interest in Martin Necas.

There’s a ton of interest. And a lot of teams are waiting to see when they’re going to have an opportunity to at least have a discussion about potentially going after him this offseason. There have been talks during the year, I think that will continue.

I think he is a prime candidate to be moved. But it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to do it. But he is somebody that they would be willing to listen on. They just have to have that first discussion contract-wise before exploring all of their options.”