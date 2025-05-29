NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes Will Have To Change Up Roster Make Up

Carolina Hurricanes Will Need to Look At Themselves and See What is Missing from the Roster

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin before last night’s game and was asked about the Carolina Hurricanes and whether they could change their makeup and how they look going forward.

Gord Stellick: “Friedge, on the Carolina Hurricanes side. You know, I think how much of a bullet did they dodged by at least extending the series? Because we know the Leafs had really their best playoff finish in 23 years, because the way it went against Florida, it brought about some change. And we know there’s an owner who’s very involved in Carolina. They’re fine with the way this thing is going to play out, even if they hypothetically lose in five.”

Elliotte Friedman: “You know what, like Gordie, it’s so funny now, like whenever, like Carolina falls down 3-1, or Dallas falls down 3-1, I get people, I get at Leafs fans saying, well, they’re gonna have to rip it down now. They’re gonna have to fire everyone. Leafs fans are salty right now. Gordo, I’ll tell you that much. I definitely think Gordo, that one of the things that’s going to happen in Carolina and maybe even Dallas is, do we have enough of everything?

Carolina is a very straight-line team. They play hard, but they’re not very big. And obviously, I think too, with the stuff that happened in Game 3 with (Sebastian) Aho and I think that’s why (Rod) Brind’Amour was so mad. You have to get into your mentality that if you fight one of us, you fight all of us. Like, Florida is very much like that. Tampa is very much like that. And they’re two of the best teams of this decade. Vegas is a lot like that.

I think in Carolina, if they don’t come back and they get closed out, I could see them saying, Yes, we have to modify and open what we look for. I think you always should be like that. I remember Glen Sather once interviewing him, saying, even if you win the Stanley Cup, you should always change a couple of people so that you look a little different and it gives you a new challenge. And I think if you lose, that should be doubly the case.

And I would expect that Carolina will look at that and say, Okay, we like this, this, this and this. Is there something else we should be looking at as well.”

