NHL Rumors: Carter Hart and Erik Karlsson

Will A Team Take a Chance on Carter Hart This Season?

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about Carter Hart and the potential of him playing in the NHL again.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Host: “Do you think Carter Hart will play in the NHL this year?”

Dennis Bernstein: “I think he will play in the NHL. I’m not sure I’ll be this year, right? Because I think that if anybody’s concerned about him, like it’s too close to the occurrences of the trial, and what went down over there was certainly not acceptable.

But here’s the thing, they were, they were proven not guilty. He has a right to go on and earn a career, but the NHL is doing the right thing. I think, well, wait a minute, you can’t do it right now. So, like with Joel Quenneville, like with Stan Bowman, think eventually Carter Hart, and maybe these other players might find their way back to the NHL. Do I think it’s this year? I don’t.”

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Can Be Patient on a Mike Matheson Extension

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Trade Erik Karlsson?

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the team being in a rebuild, could they trade Erik Karlsson this season?

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Host: “As you mentioned, Pittsburgh, do you think they’re going to be able to unload Erik Karlsson?”

Dennis Bernstein: “Yeah, sure. What contracts not tradeable? Especially now, especially if there’s some retention. Yeah, I think they will. Because I think there’ll be some guy that says, ‘Okay, if we can get him on a retained salary deal, right, would he fit in?’

Is he still an effective player in a different system, with a better team? Yeah, he could be, right? And remember, his hit right now is what, is 10 (million). So, if you got him at, let’s say they retain, I don’t know, two and a half, $7.5 million dollars for that player.

Yeah, I think there’s somebody to take a run, plus if you send a contract back. So let’s say your net, let’s say it, cost you $4 million net to get Erik Karlsson. Like, Erik Karlsson, like, look, it was a bad team last year. He got 11 goals and 53 points. Like, he’s not going to be a 100-point player like he was in San Jose, in 22-23. But yeah, I think there will be somebody who would take a flyer on him at the trade deadline, depending on how he plays the season.

NHL Rumors: The Erik Karlsson Trade Speculation Continues

So he came through it healthy again, because the one rap on him, Gallo, was he’s always banged up. But go look at the back of his trading card. The last three seasons, he hasn’t missed a game. He’s played 82 games over the previous three seasons in a row. So the injury factor is no longer present for Erik Karlsson. So I think right time, right place, right type of deal, retain salary? Yeah, I think he could wind up leaving Pittsburgh.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.