NHL Rumors: Carter Hart, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and the Winnipeg Jets

Carter Hart is down to three or four teams

TSN: Chris Johnston said that goaltender Carter is going through his options and he’s able to agree to terms with a team on October 1st and officially able to register the contract on October 15th.

“He’s down to about three to four potential teams at this point in time, two of those teams I can tell you are the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. And the expectation here is in the coming day or two or maybe three, he will start to rule out some of those remaining teams, obviously pick where he is going.”

Rasmus Andersson is more likely to be traded than extended

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said it’s more likely that Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is traded than signing an extension. Either side is closing the door on an extension, but for now, they will see how things go to start the season.

“I do think Andersson might potentially listen if there was an eight-year offer on the table, but right now I just don’t think the team is ready to go there. We’ll see where this all goes. I think more than likely a trade is still the likeliest option before the March 6 trade deadline.”

NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators and Luke Evangelista Apart on a Two-Year Deal

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are talking to their head coaches

TSN: Darren Dreger said there have been preliminary talks between the Calgary Flames and head coach Ryan Huska, and between the Edmonton Oilers and head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Not much concern from the Winnipeg Jets side of things with Kyle Connor

James Murphy of RG Media: Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman isn’t concerned about where they are headed with contract talks with pending UFA Kyle Connor, and that he thinks a deal will get done.

“No, I think my sense, and I’m not involved in this directly, this is what Chevy’s done so well for us and his group, so I don’t envision ‘K.C.’ going anywhere,” Chipman replied. “I think he’s part of that group that I’ve been talking about. He’s part of our core, and these guys are very, very close. I think it would be my expectation that we’ll get something done sooner rather than later. My instincts are telling me that this is likely going to get done.”

NHL Rumors: Could There Be Trade Activity Early Into the Season?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.