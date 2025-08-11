NHL Rumors: Casey Mittelstadt, and Keith Kindaid

Casey Mittelstadt’s name joins a couple of other Boston Bruins players in the rumor mill

James Murphy of RG.org: Trade rumors have involved Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo since the draft, and forward Casey Mittelstadt seems to be joining them, according to one NHL executive.

“I don’t know how many rumors he’s been in, but I’ve been hearing Mittelstadt could be on the move again since before the Bruins season even ended,” an NHL executive told RG recently. “There was a common feeling that he wasn’t their main target when they traded for him; Zellers and the second-round draft pick were.”

heard the same thing when he was acquired. The executive added that the Bruins had been targeting William Zellers and were looking to recoup prospects and picks. Mittelstadt may hold more value later in the season, so they’ll likely wait until closer to the trade deadline. He has two years left on his deal at $5.7 million.

Can the Edmonton Oilers Finally Get Over the Top

Korpisalo’s agent said there was no truth to the rumor that he asked to be traded.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid is still hoping to land a contract for next season

George Richards of NHL.com: Last season, goaltender Keith Kinkaid played with Savannah (Florida Panthers affiliate) of the ECHL. The 36-year-old doesn’t have a contract for this season, but is still hoping to land one.

“Right now, I just want to keep playing. We’ll see what happens,” Kinkaid said. “This is a great opportunity to show I still have it. My body is holding up very well. I am 36, but I am just trying to prolong my career because once it’s done, it’s done. has given me the chance to keep playing, to showcase that I still have gas left in the tank. It has been a tough couple of years just bouncing around, but hopefully someone calls and I get the chance to play again this season.

“Any opportunity is fine with me.”

Should the NHL Move Back the Start of Free Agency?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.