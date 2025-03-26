NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Ryan Donato, Buyout Candidates, and Mitch Marer

Ryan Donato has a three-year offer on the table from the Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks gave Ryan Donato a believed to be three-year, $12 million contract offer at the trade deadline.

It’s believed to still be on the table. There isn’t any rush on his side of things. There haven’t been negotiations since the offer was made.

The Blackhawks love for him to remain with the team but they don’t want to be tied up for too long. His stock keeps rising though as he’s hit the 25 goal mark. His previous high was 16.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Now Ryan Donato is not going put up the numbers he’s doing this year with the majority of other NHL teams. He’s played well with Connor Bedard and brings an energy every night. He’s 28-year-old, so he has some life left in him. There is a good chance that the Blackhawks are able to re-sign him.

Tyler Bertuzzi is in the first year of a four year deal and it’s been a disappointment so far. T.J. Brodie has a year left on his contract and it hasn’t worked out for him either.

A Bertuzzi buyout would carry cap hits of $3.7 million, $2.9 million, $2.52 million and then three years of $1.22. A Brodie buyout would be $3.2 million and then $258,333.

Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar may not have help from their prospect pool in the top six anytime soon. It may take a few more years. The Blackhawks will try to throw a lot of money Mitch Marner’s way if he gets to free agency, but there is no guarantee that he’ll come.

