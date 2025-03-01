Kyle Davidson Doing Right To Whom

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: So, Seth Jones made his trade request. The Chicago Blackhawks are going nowhere in the fast in the standings. Likely, they end up with another Top 3 draft pick and maybe the top pick if the lottery goes well. However, the question becomes who does Kyle Davidson do right by?

The problem with Seth Jones is he makes a lot of money. Also, Jones is under contract for the next five seasons after this one at $9.5 million AAV. He has produced a good season offensively (27 points in 42 games) but injuries have slowed him down. At 30, some argue he already was not the most fleet of foot. Apparently, that has become worse. What will happen a year from now or several years from now?

Would teams take that kind of number on without a major amount of salary retention? It depends on who you talk to. Would some teams take a chance on Jones? Absolutely. The dilemma for Davidson is finding the right fit. Whether the deal happens now, the summer, or the next season, a move feels inevitable.

The defenseman that maybe the General Manager must do right by is Connor Murphy. Murphy has played 721 regular season games and never appeared in a single playoff game. Teams would be intrigued by adding Murphy who blocks shots, logs tough minutes, and does everything asked and more. After this year, Murphy is only under contract for one more season at $4.4 million.

Yes, the latter move makes more sense, for now, than the former.

Mark Lazerus and Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks are a bit hamstrung when it comes to Seth Jones. Remember, Jones has a no-move clause. Both parties have to give a little to make a trade happen. Chicago is in no rush and can hold out for a better deal.

Anyway, Davidson has bigger priorities with players like Connor Murphy and Ryan Donato. Donato is enjoying a career season and his value pretty much has reached its peak. Now, it depends on the return. If the General Manager can get more than say a third-rounder, that might be enough. Murphy’s only issue is that tender groin but he can play on both sides of the ice and pretty well.

After that, several veterans like Alec Martinez and Pat Maroon could be moved. However, that necessarily may not happen. Even young Lukas Reichel is in play but again, do not always believe the hype.

Kyle Davidson will have an eventful trade deadline one way or the other.

