NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets – Keys to the offseason and potential coaching candidates

Keys to the offseason for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Columbus Blue Jackets this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $18,616,667

2023 draft picks: Two 1sts, 2nd, two 3rds, two 4ths, 5th, 7th

Another team hoping for the draft lottery balls to fall their way. Could they look to trade their second first-round pick for some immediate help? The Blue Jackets tried to acquire Jakob Chychrun at the deadline.

Their blue line needs some work. Will prospect David Jiricek be able to jump into their top four? What about Adam Boqvist?

Adding some veteran presence could also be on their radar.

Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blues Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is looking to hire his third head coach and takes full responsibility for the coaching changes.

“I am willing to take all the pressure that’s out there,” Kekalainen said. “I take full responsibility on hiring the coaches. … This is the second firing, if I’m counting (John Tortorella and the Blue Jackets parted ways ‘mutually’ in 2021), and I take full responsibility for hiring the two coaches that I’ve hired so far, and for the team that’s on the ice. That’s my responsibility. I own up to that every day in front of the mirror and I will in the future, as well.”

Potential Blue Jackets coaching candidates

Jeff Blashill – Tampa Bay Lightning assistant

Bruce Boudreau – free agent

Andrew Brunette – New Jersey Devils assistant

Dan Bylsma – Coachella Valley AHL head coach

Glen Gulutzan – Edmonton Oilers assistant

Jukka Jalonen – Finnish national team

Peter Laviolette – free agent

Joel Quenneville – free agent

Brad Shaw – Philadelphia Flyers assistant coach

Pascal Vincent – Blue Jackets associate coach